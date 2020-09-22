1/1
FAYETTA HELLER
HELLER, Fayetta "Faye" Fayetta "Faye" Heller, age 82, of Germantown, OH, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020. She was born in Grundy, VA, on September 11, 1938, to the late Dixie (Branham) and Claude Owens. In addition to her parents, Faye was preceded in death by her brother, Roy Bartley. She retired from Valley View Schools after more than 25 of service as Transportation Supervisor. Faye enjoyed flower gardening, crafts and most of all ~ spending time with family; she won the Germantown City Beautiful Award. She is survived by her loving husband Larry J. Heller of almost 63 years; her children, Terry (Virgina "Gin") Heller, Kelly Heller and Gina (James) Bever; 6 grandchildren, Jayson Heller, Alex Heller, Tyler Heller, Kyle Heller, Kylie (Jesse) Bailey, and Jade Bever; her great-grandson, Alexander Bailey; her sister, Myrtle (Lon) Cole; her brother, Johnnie (Marguerite) Owens; her sister-in-law, Ruth Bartley; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. The family will receive friends 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. (2 hours prior to the Service) Thursday, September 24, 2020, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, where the Funeral Service will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Tom Myers officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, Gratis. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 22, 2020.
September 21, 2020
Heller family,

I’m very sorry for your family’s loss. Keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers.

Tony Rolfes & Laura Knipp
September 21, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Praying for you all.
Mary
Acquaintance
September 21, 2020
A great Mother-in-law and Nana that will be greatly missed. We love and miss you. Love Gin
Virginia (Gin) Heller
Family
September 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Billy Branham
Family
