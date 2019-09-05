|
HUNTER, Faylace Maleen Age 58 of Dayton, OH departed this life unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. She was born November 18, 1960 in Los Angeles, CA to Mary Helen Thompson and the late Tyree Veal. Faylace known to many as Sheila was a graduate of Roth H. S. and she attended Sinclair Community College and Miami Jacobs. She worked as a drug counselor at Project Cure and as a para professional at the Dayton Board of Education. Faylace was also preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth M. Hunter; brother, Samuel L. Jenkins and nephew, Ladon Johnson. Faylace is survived by her mother, Mary H. Thompson; brother, Tyrone Veal, Sr.; sister/cousin, Mary Mack; a host of other family members and friends. Funeral services will be held 12:00 noon, SATURDAY, September 7, 2019 at VALLEY PEACE MBC, 4291 W. Hillcrest Ave., with Pastor Jackie Robinson, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 5, 2019