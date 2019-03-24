Home

Feiyun Ni


1979 - 2019
Feiyun Ni Obituary
NI, Feiyun "Peter" Age 39, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. He was born September 18, 1979 in Fuzhou, China to parents, Ni Jinguan and Zheng Saiwei. He moved to the United States, became a U.S. citizen, and opened a restaurant, "Dragon China", in Trenton, Ohio, which he owned and operated for over 20 years. He was beloved and respected by all who knew him. He is survived by his loving wife of 16 years, Zhen; five beloved children, David Ni, Tina Ni, Lisa Ni, Michael Ni and Kevin Ni; and many other loving extended family and friends. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Buckeye Baptist Church, 4609 Bonita Drive, Middletown, Ohio 45044. Private services and interment will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 24, 2019
