Felcie MUNCIE
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Felcie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MUNCIE, Felcie F. 92, of New Lebanon, OH, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday afternoon, June 29, 2020. Born September 4, 1927, in Cobb Hill, KY, she was one of 6 children born to the late Benjamin and Nannie (Patrick) Watson. Felcie retired at age 70, as an inspector for Clifton Uniforms in Eaton. She was a member of the Brethren Church in New Lebanon; enjoyed sports of all kinds and was a big fan of the Cincinnati Reds, UK basketball and OSU football. She is preceded in death by husband, Leonard, on March 16, 1975; son, James L. Muncie, on June 5, 2014; brothers and sisters, Ruby Flanary, James "Howard" Watson, Elsie Fugate, Dorothy Fugate and Russell Eugene Watson. Survived by daughters, Janice Muncie of New Lebanon and Joy Maggard of Eaton; grandchildren, Matthew Muncie of Indianapolis, IN, Molly (Daniel) Adams of Eaton and Bo (Arah) Maggard of Kettering; and great-grandchildren, Kingston, Mia and Keaton. Friends may call on the family from 11:00 AM 12:00 PM Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center at Preble Memory Gardens 3377 US Rt. 35 West Alexandria. A graveside service will follow at Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery after the visitation. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Reds Community Fund.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center
Send Flowers
JUL
2
Graveside service
Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center
3377 U.S. 35 E.
West Alexandria, OH 45381
(937) 839-4476
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved