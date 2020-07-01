MUNCIE, Felcie F. 92, of New Lebanon, OH, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday afternoon, June 29, 2020. Born September 4, 1927, in Cobb Hill, KY, she was one of 6 children born to the late Benjamin and Nannie (Patrick) Watson. Felcie retired at age 70, as an inspector for Clifton Uniforms in Eaton. She was a member of the Brethren Church in New Lebanon; enjoyed sports of all kinds and was a big fan of the Cincinnati Reds, UK basketball and OSU football. She is preceded in death by husband, Leonard, on March 16, 1975; son, James L. Muncie, on June 5, 2014; brothers and sisters, Ruby Flanary, James "Howard" Watson, Elsie Fugate, Dorothy Fugate and Russell Eugene Watson. Survived by daughters, Janice Muncie of New Lebanon and Joy Maggard of Eaton; grandchildren, Matthew Muncie of Indianapolis, IN, Molly (Daniel) Adams of Eaton and Bo (Arah) Maggard of Kettering; and great-grandchildren, Kingston, Mia and Keaton. Friends may call on the family from 11:00 AM 12:00 PM Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center at Preble Memory Gardens 3377 US Rt. 35 West Alexandria. A graveside service will follow at Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery after the visitation. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Reds Community Fund.



