Home

POWERED BY

Services
W. E. Lusain Funeral Home
2060 Germantown St.
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6869
Memorial service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
12:30 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Felton HARRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Felton HARRIS


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Felton HARRIS Obituary
HARRIS, Felton Age 83, of Dayton,OH passed away on December 2, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He was born in 1936 in Akron, Ohio. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Kieko Harris; daughter, LaVon; sons, Gregory (Tracey) and Randy (Rachel); grandchildren, Erin Barton (Tajh), Brandon, Gregg, Trai, Aria and Randy; great grandchildren, Tailyn and Jett Barton. Memorial Service will begin at 12:30 PM on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Inurnmemt to follow at Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to W. E. Lusain Funeral Home-Germantown St.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Felton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -