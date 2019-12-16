|
|
HARRIS, Felton Age 83, of Dayton,OH passed away on December 2, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He was born in 1936 in Akron, Ohio. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Kieko Harris; daughter, LaVon; sons, Gregory (Tracey) and Randy (Rachel); grandchildren, Erin Barton (Tajh), Brandon, Gregg, Trai, Aria and Randy; great grandchildren, Tailyn and Jett Barton. Memorial Service will begin at 12:30 PM on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Inurnmemt to follow at Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to W. E. Lusain Funeral Home-Germantown St.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 16, 2019