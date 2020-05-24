|
BACH III, Ferdinand Age 88, went to ski the other side of the mountain May 16, 2020 after a long illness. His family was by his side. Mr. Bach, a native of Michigan, resided most of his later life in Oxford, Ohio. He moved to Texas in 2019. Mr. Bach attended Denison University Class of 1952 and graduated from Michigan State University with honors in 1954, earning membership of the academic honorary Phi Kappa Phi. He was the first in his family to achieve a college degree. He joined the US Army Reserve and served Active Duty in Germany in Plans and Operations Headquarters, Europe from 1955-56. During this service, Mr. Bach received recognition for his high level of innovative methods that were implemented within the division. Mr. Bach lived and worked in Grand Rapids, Michigan for many years, and enjoyed northern Michigan with his cottage owned since 1970. His passion for nature and skiing, his quick wit and unforgettable eyebrows were well known. He enjoyed many volunteer hours working with National Ski Patrol, encouraged use of the state and local parks, and donated special articles of interest to various historical museums. Mr. Bach retired from Armco Steel Corporation after 30 years in a national sales position. He held Professional Engineercertification and was a lifetime member of the AmericanSociety of Civil Engineers. Mr. Bach was considered a motivating leader and encouraged many young engineers to continue their education to earn their Professional Engineeringcertificate. Mr. Bach was a lifetime member of the Ski Patrol where he received the highest rank of National Ski Patroller and continuously fundraised to better the safety of the sport he pursued across the world. Mr. Bach was a proud member of the President Club of Michigan State University, member of the Presidents Club of Miami University, member of The Francis Wayland Fellows at Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island, as well as fraternity member of Kappa Sigma of Denison University. For many years Mr. Bach served as Trustee and Treasurer for Kappa Sigma Alumni Association Gamma Xi chapter of Denison University. An active contributor to the academic community at Miami University, Mr. Bach served as Past President of Friends of Miami University Libraries and Past President on the Advisory Council for the School of Engineering and Applied Science. He was dedicated to the pursuit of mental health services for Butler County, Ohio where he served two terms as Past President on the Board of Mental Health. He strived to encourage accessibility to individuals to seek mental health services without stigma. An avid traveler, Mr. Bach enjoyed many wonderful memories and friendships with his sense of discovery and adventure alongside his wife Beverly. One of his favorite trips was exploring Switzerland early in his young life with his father who emigrated to the United States. In 2004, after a change incitizenship laws, Mr. Bach was able to achieve a lifelong dream of becoming a Swiss citizen in the town of Eschenz, Switzerland where his father's family originated. He was most proud of his dual citizenship and enjoyed many wonderful lifelong friends in Switzerland until his death. Mr. Bach leaves behind his wife of 66 years Beverly K. Bach; his children Lee Ann Hill (Jeff) of Perkasie, Penn., John F. Bach IV (Debra) of Fowlerville, Michigan, and Cynthia Broom Bowley (Christopher) of San Antonio, Texas as well as nine grandchildren; Drew Hill, Ashley Hill Fetter (Tim), Emily Hill, Andy Bach, Kali Bach, Hannah Broom, Grace Broom, Ella Broom and Megan Broom. Also surviving are nieces Karla K. Small, Shelley K. Sander, Kristan K. Small-Grimes and Stacey K. Small Skirvin of Michigan, as well as dear Swiss friends of Alois Diener-Jager family, Matthais Diener-Schober family, and Thomas Holenstein-Diener family of Eschenz, Switzerland. There will not be a receiving service before final internment at Evergreen Cemetery, Lansing, Michigan. The family will celebrate Mr. Bach's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the Alpine Valley Ski Patrol of Michigan in honor of Ferdinand Bach III, National Ski Patroller #6504 c/o his son John Bach. Our family wishes to support carrying on Mr. Bach's dedication to the safety and enjoyment of skiing. https://www.AlpineValleySkiPatrol.org Condolences can be written on https://www.dignitymemorial. com/obituaries/east-lansing-mi/ferdinand-bach-9185074
Published in Journal-News on May 24, 2020