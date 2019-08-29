|
BARRETT, Fern M. Age 86 of Hamilton, passed away at Jamestowne on Monday, August 26, 2019. Fern was born in Hamilton, Ohio on December 26, 1932 to Frank Wilson and Christine Huff Wilson. Fern belonged to the AMVETS, American Legion and Salvation Army. Fern is survived by her children, Karen Zehler and friend Earline, Kathy Eversole, Steve (Diane) Eversole, Cyndi (Sammy) Carr, Rob Barrett; loving daughter-in-law's, Cindy Travis and Diana Helton; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and loving fur baby, Max a true companion. Fern was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leroy Barrett; sons, Randy Barrett and Chet Barrett; brother, Kenny Wilson and several sisters. Graveside service will be held at Butler County Memorial Park, 4570 Trenton Oxford Road, Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 12:30 PM with burial to follow. www.browndawsonflick.com.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 29, 2019