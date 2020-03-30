|
DRURY, Fern D. 88 of Middletown passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Hawthorn Glen Nursing Home. She was born on March 30, 1931 in Vancleve, Kentucky to Logan & Lula J. (Sheffield) Pence Sr. She was a member of the Tytus Avenue Church of God and a graduate of Lee College in Jackson, Kentucky. She worked as a bookkeeper for Kemp Electric. Fern is survived by her children; Joe (Ella Louise) Drury, Monte Drury and Melody Owens; her grandson, Casey Logan Drury and her sister, Patty McCray. She was preceded in death by her parents and 5 sister and 4 brothers. A private visitation for immediate family and friends will be held on Wednesday, April 1st from Noon-1:00 pm at the Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue in Middletown with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 1:00 pm with Pastor Damon Curtis officiating. Burial will follow in Springboro Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 30, 2020