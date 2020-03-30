Home

DRURY, Fern D. 88 of Middletown passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Hawthorn Glen Nursing Home. She was born on March 30, 1931 in Vancleve, Kentucky to Logan & Lula J. (Sheffield) Pence Sr. She was a member of the Tytus Avenue Church of God and a graduate of Lee College in Jackson, Kentucky. She worked as a bookkeeper for Kemp Electric. Fern is survived by her children; Joe (Ella Louise) Drury, Monte Drury and Melody Owens; her grandson, Casey Logan Drury and her sister, Patty McCray. She was preceded in death by her parents and 5 sister and 4 brothers. A private visitation for immediate family and friends will be held on Wednesday, April 1st from Noon-1:00 pm at the Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue in Middletown with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 1:00 pm with Pastor Damon Curtis officiating. Burial will follow in Springboro Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 30, 2020
