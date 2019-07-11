|
TEKAMP, Fleeta Elaine Age 89, of Montgomery County, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Kettering Medical Center. She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Tina Dixon; and sister, Dawn Head. Fleeta is survived by her husband of 65 years, Stanley Tekamp; her sons, Larry, Leslie (Elena) and Alan Tekamp; daughter, Joanne (Dave) Morgan; and grandchildren, Cameron and Elle Tolliver. Fleeta enjoyed knitting, cooking, travel and Broadway. She had a deep love of gardening and was a faithful member of The Dayton Women's Club. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 11, 2019