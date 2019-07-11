Home

TEKAMP, Fleeta Elaine Age 89, of Montgomery County, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Kettering Medical Center. She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Tina Dixon; and sister, Dawn Head. Fleeta is survived by her husband of 65 years, Stanley Tekamp; her sons, Larry, Leslie (Elena) and Alan Tekamp; daughter, Joanne (Dave) Morgan; and grandchildren, Cameron and Elle Tolliver. Fleeta enjoyed knitting, cooking, travel and Broadway. She had a deep love of gardening and was a faithful member of The Dayton Women's Club. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 11, 2019
