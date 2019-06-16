AUSTIN, Fletcher Eric Of Saint Louis, MO, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the age of 34. Cherished son of Donald (Merry Beth) Austin and Robin (Chris) Sassenberg; dear brother of Timothy, Tammy, Stephanie, Jay, Brent, Dana, Dani, Bryan, Abby, Katheryne, Merry Ellen; loving grandson of Merry Louise Scothon; he was preceded in death by his grandparents Alan Scothon, Donald and Mary Austin Sr., Bob and Margie Smith, John and Betty Sassenberg and Elaine Sassenberg; he was also a treasured nephew and cousin to many. Fletcher had a brightness and spirit that would light the room, and his presence could always be felt. He had a sharp mind mixed with a spark of comedic humor. His artistic genius showcased his wit and humor. We will miss him dearly. A memorial celebration in Fletcher's honor will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Baker, Hazel and Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Drive, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation will be from 1:00pm to the time of service at 4:00 pm. Friends and family are invited to share memories during a gathering following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fletcher E Austin Memorial Fund, a scholarship established in his name for young artists. Checks may be made out to the Fletcher E Austin Memorial Fund, c/o PO Box 247, Spring Valley, OH 45370. To leave the family a special message please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com Published in Dayton Daily News on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary