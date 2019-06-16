Home

Fletcher Eric AUSTIN

AUSTIN, Fletcher Eric Of Saint Louis, MO, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the age of 34. Cherished son of Donald (Merry Beth) Austin and Robin (Chris) Sassenberg; dear brother of Timothy, Tammy, Stephanie, Jay, Brent, Dana, Dani, Bryan, Abby, Katheryne, Merry Ellen; loving grandson of Merry Louise Scothon; he was preceded in death by his grandparents Alan Scothon, Donald and Mary Austin Sr., Bob and Margie Smith, John and Betty Sassenberg and Elaine Sassenberg; he was also a treasured nephew and cousin to many. Fletcher had a brightness and spirit that would light the room, and his presence could always be felt. He had a sharp mind mixed with a spark of comedic humor. His artistic genius showcased his wit and humor. We will miss him dearly. A memorial celebration in Fletcher's honor will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Baker, Hazel and Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Drive, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation will be from 1:00pm to the time of service at 4:00 pm. Friends and family are invited to share memories during a gathering following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fletcher E Austin Memorial Fund, a scholarship established in his name for young artists. Checks may be made out to the Fletcher E Austin Memorial Fund, c/o PO Box 247, Spring Valley, OH 45370. To leave the family a special message please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 16, 2019
