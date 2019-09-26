Home

SILAR, Fletcher (Silas) Born February 23, 1944, in Overton, AL, to Will Oscar and Prince Ella Silas. Passed away September 11, 2019 age 75 in St. Paul, MN. He is survived by his wife Barbara Childs Silar, sister Jean Silas-Tillman, sister-in-law Elizabeth Peterson Silas, a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Monday, September 30, from 11am until time of service 12pm at Tried Stone Baptist Church, 621 Lafayette Ave, Middletown, Ohio, Dr. Steven McGee, Pastor, Rev. Gregory Tyus, Eulogist. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 26, 2019
