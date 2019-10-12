|
|
FLINSPACH, John Edwin Age 95, of Franklin, OH, was born December 31, 1923 in Warren County, OH, to Myrtle Augustine (Harbach) and George LeRoy Flinspach. John expired peacefully October 10, 2019. He was a 1941 graduate of Springboro High School where he played basketball. He lived to serve his fellow citizens. He retired as a Franklin Police Officer and Baliff of the Franklin Municipal Court after more than 50 years of service. John was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Franklin Municipal Golf Club, Eastern Star Lodge #55 F&AM, Middletown Chapter #87 RAM, Grand Council #136 RSM, Middletown Comradery Knights Templar, A.A.O.N.M.S. of Dayton. John was preceded in death by parents, his wife, Joyce Evelyn and a brother, William. John is survived by his sister, Irene Flinspach; two daughters, Donna (Don) Woods, Jennifer (Bobby) Hetzler and a step daughter, Donna (Michael) Campbell; grandchildren, Jonathan (Emily) Woods, Darren (Jenni) Woods, Rachel (Benjamin) Hurt, Michael (Carolyn) Campbell, and James (Stefanie) Campbell; 10 great grandchildren, and 6 great great grandchildren. Funeral Services are 11am Tuesday October 15, 2019 at Anderson Funeral Home 1357 E. 2nd St Franklin, OH with Pastor Chuck Wolfinbarger officiating. Burial will be in Woodhill Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 5-7pm at the funeral home with a Masonic Service at 6:30pm. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Middletown or the . Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 12, 2019