ROWER, Florabelle 89, died on Monday, April 29, 2019 after a long illness. She was born November 29, 1929, the daughter of the late Walter and Hulda Koon. She was preceded in death by her husband, William A. Rower in 2002; one sister, Doris Smith and one brother, James Koon. Survivors include her three children, Judy Houston (Henry Kline) of Columbus, William (Julie) Rower of Hilliard and Debra (Michael) Kinner of Anderson, Indiana; eight grandchildren, Ryan (Elizabeth) Houston, Denise (Dean) Kilton, Matthew (Melissa) Rower, Heather (Chad) Rader, Billy (Sara) Rower, Scott (Janna) Kinner, Chad (Ashley) Kinner and Christie (Dustin) Wagner and 13 great-grandchildren. Flo was a longtime employee of Springfield City Schools and a member of Maiden Lane Church of God. She enjoyed creating crafts and had a talent for baking and sewing. Bill and Flo shared travel time and gardening in their later years. They always had time for their children and grandchildren. We offer a warm "thank you" to Willow Brook Christian Village of Delaware, Ohio and Heartland Hospice for the love and care they gave to Flo in the last years of her life. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 12 pm to 1 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will begin at 1 pm in the funeral home with Pastor Mark Martin officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Willow Brook Christian Village, 100 Willow Brook Way S., Delaware, Ohio 43015, Passages Memory Care. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com