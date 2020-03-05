|
ANDREWS, Florence Imogene Age 85 of Hamilton, passed away at on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Imogene was born in Hamilton, Ohio on February 7, 1935 to James Calvin and Georgia Gladys Frazier. On July 4, 1957, Imogene married the love of her life Earl Andrews. Imogene retired after 29 years of service from Beckett Paper Company. She enjoyed time spent with her family. Imogene is survived by her children, Sherry Dellene (the late Bill) Dishmon, Patrick (Sherry) Andrews, Pamela (Michael) Moon, Linda Stumpf and Amy Andrews; her siblings, Carolyn (Larry) Gault, Paul (Molly) Frazier and Devona (Randy) Wilhelm; her grandchildren, Chris, Joey (Cristen), Ryan (Courtney), Josh (Megan), Sarah (James), David (Dianna), Jeremy (Stevie) and Ashley (Josh); her eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Imogene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 51 years, Earl Andrews; her son, Joseph Andrews; her siblings, Stella (Clifford) Powell, Mattie (Paul) Andrews and Emery (Margie) Frazier; and her grandson Brian Dishmon. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:30 AM with Pastor Larry Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of and especially her nurse Amy Perkins for all her support and care. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 5, 2020