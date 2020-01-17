|
BOONE (Barnhart), Florence Ruth 96, went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 11, 2020, and was reunited with her husband of 71 years, William Russell Boone (Bellefontaine, OH), who left us on May 22, 2014. Florence was the daughter of Roy and Marie Barnhart. She was born on March 12, 1923 and was raised initially in Van Wert, OH and ultimately in North Hampton/Donnelsville, OH. She graduated from Olive Branch High School, New Carlisle, and became a dental technician working at Wright Patterson AFB where she met Russ. They were married on March 13, 1943. Later, she became an elementary school secretary in the New Carlisle-Bethel Local School District where she worked for nearly twenty years at the elementary schools in New Carlisle, Medway, Donnelsville and Park Layne. She also attended and worked for many years as a Sunday School secretary in the children's department at the Maiden Lane Church of God in Springfield. More recently, she attended the Northside Church of God. Helping the little children was one of her greatest passions. Florence is preceded in death by her husband, Russ, as well as her parents, four sisters, and one brother. Florence is survived by a sister, Regina Weber (Pete), of Cookeville, TN, a brother, Don Barnhart (Grace), of Orlando, FL, a daughter, Susan, of Gulf Shores, AL, a son, Bill, of Springfield, OH, two grandsons, Eric of Baltimore, MD, and Kris (Heather) of Raleigh, NC, two great-granddaughters, Reygan and Aspen, and two great-grandsons, Kameron and Clark. She was a devoted wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother and will be sorely missed by all who knew her. The family would like to express its sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff of the Oakwood Retirement Village and for their friendship and care of Florence. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations in Florence's memory be made to either the Miami Valley Chapter of the or the Ohio Community Mercy Hospice. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 11a.m. 1p.m. at JACKSON LYTLE & LEWIS LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER with a celebration of her life beginning at 1p.m. Pastor Mark Martin will be officiating. Burial will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be expressed by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 17, 2020