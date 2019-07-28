|
|
COREY, Florence W. Age 92 of Miami Twp., passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at surrounded by her family. She was born on January 1, 1927 in Cleveland, OH, the daughter of the late Ralph & Florence Watson. Mrs. Corey was an active member of the Central Presbyterian Church for 58 years, a volunteer at Kettering Medical Center for 16 years; and she was a volunteer for Safety Kids in several local school districts, as well as worked for various companies for many years. Preceded in death by her husband Robert A. Corey, her sister Heather Long, and by her son-in-law Louis Simpson. She is survived by her 2 daughters, Linda Corey Simpson & Sherri Stamm, her son Robert S. Corey, sister Carolyn Karnosh, 4 grandchildren Jeffrey Corey (Jennifer), Matthew Corey (Molly), Joseph Stamm, Bethany Stamm (Jacob Schaeffer), 6 great grandchildren Hayley, Drew, Celia, Adam, Hudson & Owen, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Funeral services will be held on at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Central Presbyterian Church, 4699 Lamme Rd., Dayton, OH 45439 with Rev. Clifford Haddox officiating. The family will receive friends 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (2 hours prior to service) on Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Central Presbyterian Church or to in Mrs. Corey's memory. Private burial will take place at Heritage Hills Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton. www.swartfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 28, 2019