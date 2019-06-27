Home

Colligan Funeral Home
437 S. 3rd Street
Hamilton, OH 45011
(513) 892-3322
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Colligan Funeral Home
437 S. 3rd Street
Hamilton, OH 45011
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Colligan Funeral Home
437 S. 3rd Street
Hamilton, OH 45011
View Map
CORNETT, Florence "Flo" Age 83, of Hamilton, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019. She was born in Hamilton on January 4, 1936, the daughter of John and Odella (Courtney) Wertz. Survived by her children, Denver (Pam) Bowling and Karen (Earl) Tevis; grandchildren, Erica, Devon and Brandy; seven great grandchildren and two boys, Hayden and Solomon who called her Nanny. Preceded in death by her parents and two sons, Robert Stultz and infant son, Hendrix. Visitation will be Monday, July 1, 2019 at the Colligan Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until time of services at 11:00 AM. Burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Online condolences to www.colliganfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on June 27, 2019
