Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Parish - St. John's Church
1405 First Ave.
Middletown, OH
View Map
1935 - 2019
FIESSINGER, Florence I. 84, of Middletown, died on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at her home. She was born in Spring Valley, Illinois on July 19, 1935 to Charles and Eda (Muratori) Muzzarelli. Florence worked as a registered nurse for Five Rivers Health Center. She was a member of Holy Family Parish - St. John's Church. Florence was a devoted mother and will be greatly missed by her three sons, Mark (Christine) Fiessinger, Doug (Lisa) Fiessinger & Thomas (Becky) Fiessinger; four grandchildren, Jimmy, Charlie, Nicolette & Michael; and many other loving family & friends, especially those she worked with at Five Rivers. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. James Fiessinger; parents; and brothers, Raymond Muzzarelli & Charles Muzzarelli. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 10:00 am at Holy Family Parish - St. John's Church, 1405 First Ave., Middletown with Father John Civille as celebrant. Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial donations may be made to the Dr. James Fiessinger Scholarship Fund, c/o Bishop Fenwick High School, 4855 State Route 122, Franklin, Ohio 45005 - OR - the Five Rivers Health Center Florence Fiessinger Fund, 2261 Philadelphia Dr., Suite 200, Dayton, Ohio 45406. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 9, 2019
