|
|
HELPLING, Florence Agnes 92 of Englewood, passed away peacefully, Monday, August 19, 2019 at Springhill Singing Woods. Florence was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 43 years, Vincent Helpling in 1993, her parents Joseph and Julitta (nee Fleck) Link, her siblings Mary, Marge, Louis and Don. She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, James Helpling, Thomas Helpling both of Englewood; two daughters and sons-in-law Rosanne and Martin Auer of FL, Carol and David Rocco of MA. Also surviving are four grandchildren Matthew Helpling, Jeremy Rocco, Grace Rocco, Sophia Rocco; brother Bob Link of Celina. Florence was a founding member of St. Paul Catholic Church, she enjoyed gardening, pets and nature. There will be a Gathering of Family and Friends at ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1000 West Wenger Road, Englewood, Friday, August 23, 2019 starting at 9:30 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am with Fr. James Seibert C.PP.S. celebrant. Entombment will follow in Royal Oak Mausoleum. Contributions in memory of Florence may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church. Arrangements entrusted to Tobias Funeral Home Englewood Chapel. Messages of sympathy and support to her family may be made at: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 22, 2019