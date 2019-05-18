HETTERICH, Florence Ann Age 83 of Hamilton, passed away at Westover Retirement Community on Thursday, May 16, 2019 . Florence was born in Hamilton, Ohio on September 15, 1935 to Joseph and Loretta Fischer. Florence was a graduate of Notre Dame High School, where she was class president. On December 26, 1955 at St. Ann's Catholic Church she married her high school sweetheart, Marc J. Hetterich. She was a life long member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Along with raising her eight children, she spent endless hours volunteering for Queen of Peace Church, Meals on Wheels, Badin High School, Schroder Manor and The Tabernacle Society. Flo was a charter member of the Millville Homemaker's Group. She enjoyed playing tennis, swimming, traveling, crafts and above all, spending time with her family and friends. Florence had the distinction of being a twin and having twins. She had an adventurous spirit and a way of making everyone she met feel special. Florence is survived by her eight children, Mickie (Mark) Brown, Marcie (Greg) Fitzwater, Melanie (Chuck) Roesch, Marianne (Mitch) Magee, Monica (David) Plotka, Marc Jr. "Joe" (Lisa) Hetterich, Maria (Dan) Jeffers, and Matthew (Nikki) Hetterich; twenty-one grandchildren, Eric (Elizabeth), Andy (Lori), Kevin (Katie) and Eddie Brown, Laura (Dominic) Franchini, Ben (Pam), Greg (Robin) and Matt (Jamiee) Roesch, Marc, Patrick and John Magee, Hannah and Henry Plotka, Jimmy Hetterich and Marcie (Matt) Hancharick, Clayton, Nathan, and Janie Jeffers, Samantha, Johnathan, and Christopher Hetterich; thirteen great grandchildren, Anna and Abbi Brown, Brynn, Dylan, and Harper Brown, Ollie and Julia Brown, Luke, Will and Eli Franchini, Rosalie Roesch, Finley and Hadley Roesch and two on the way; her twin sister, Joan Rosebrook; her sister in law, Peggy Hetterich and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 60 years, Marc Hetterich; brother, Jack Fischer and sister, Mary Feldman. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 2550 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM with celebrant Fr. James Wedig. Burial will follow at St. Stephens Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio. Memorial contributions can be made to Badin High School, 571 New London Road, Hamilton, 45013 or Westover c/o Colonial, 230 Ludlow Street, Hamilton, 45011. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com Published in Journal-News on May 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary