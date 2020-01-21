|
McCARTY (Taggart), Florence Willis Age 95 of Hamilton, passed away at Westover Retirement Community Sunday, January 19, 2020. Florence was born November 16, 1924 in Hamilton, Ohio, to Gordon and Mildred Taggart. She retired from Miami University. Florence was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother; family was everything to her. Florence is survived by her children, Herman (Marlene) Willis, Judy (Dennis) Stapleton, Jerry (Connie) Willis, Thomas (Ann) Willis and Sherrie (Joe) Little; brothers, Melvin, Frank and Clarence Taggart, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Florence is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Herman Willis Jr. and Jason McCarty; daughter, Helen Petri; granddaughter, Judy Conrad; brothers, Robert, Arthur and Gordon Taggart Jr., and sister Laverne Willis. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio 45013 followed by the funeral service at 12:00 PM, officiated by Pastor Paul Hensley. Burial will take place at Millville Cemetery. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 21, 2020