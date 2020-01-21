Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 895-5412
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45013
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
12:00 PM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45013
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence McCarty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence McCarty


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence McCarty Obituary
McCARTY (Taggart), Florence Willis Age 95 of Hamilton, passed away at Westover Retirement Community Sunday, January 19, 2020. Florence was born November 16, 1924 in Hamilton, Ohio, to Gordon and Mildred Taggart. She retired from Miami University. Florence was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother; family was everything to her. Florence is survived by her children, Herman (Marlene) Willis, Judy (Dennis) Stapleton, Jerry (Connie) Willis, Thomas (Ann) Willis and Sherrie (Joe) Little; brothers, Melvin, Frank and Clarence Taggart, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Florence is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Herman Willis Jr. and Jason McCarty; daughter, Helen Petri; granddaughter, Judy Conrad; brothers, Robert, Arthur and Gordon Taggart Jr., and sister Laverne Willis. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio 45013 followed by the funeral service at 12:00 PM, officiated by Pastor Paul Hensley. Burial will take place at Millville Cemetery. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -