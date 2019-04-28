|
MEARS, Florence May Age 93, of Brookville, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at Brookhaven, following an extended illness. She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Mears & by sisters, Helen Mills and Mary Ellen Cox. She was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Brookville and also of the Trotwood Travelers Trailer Club. Florence is survived by her sons, Roger (Joyce) Mears, Michael (Christy) Mears & Dale (Melissa) Mears; 6 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, R. Eileen (Leon) Williamson; brother-in-law, Raymond Cox and numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 11 AM Tue. April 30 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 25 W. Westbrook Rd. Brookville, with Pastor Tina Scheuller officiating. Burial will follow in Arlington Cemetery, Brookville. Visitation will be held 6-8 PM Mon. April 29 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to . E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019