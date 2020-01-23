|
|
PORTMAN, Florence Marie 88, of Springfield, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 18, 2020. She was born March 30, 1931 in Springfield, Ohio the daughter of Noah and Anna Mary (Price) Neal. Florence was united in marriage to Walter E. Portman on March 18, 1953 and of that union they were blessed with nine children. She is survived by three daughters, Teresa Channels, Medea (Stanley) Williams and Denise (Mark) Harris; three sons, Walter (Teresa) Portman, Brad Portman and Duane Portman. She also leaves to cherish her legacy many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren who she loved and adored dearly; two brothers, Kenneth (Katie) Neal and Gary (Mae) Neal and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends including special friends, Claire Richardson and Geraldine Moore. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Walter E. Portman and sons, Vincent Ricardo, Juan Andre and Darrin Lee; sister, Ruth LeEtta Simpson and brothers, Lawrence, Robert, James and Floyd Neal. Visitation is Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 10 a.m. in the Church of Jesus Family Worship Center. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 23, 2020