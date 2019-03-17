SCHEPER, Florence M. Age 92 of Kettering and formerly of Yellow Springs, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019. She was born in Dayton on March 16, 1926 to the late, Harold P. and Edna (Steinemann) Jones. Also preceding her in death is her husband of 51 years, Frank "Shep" Scheper; grandson, Scott Scheper and brother, Eddie Jones. Florence is survived by her children, Susan (Larry) Stockmyer of Oakwood, OH, Mike (Leslie) Scheper of Yellow Springs, OH, Jim (Debbie) Scheper of Denver, CO and Patti (Mark) Stephens of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Justin (Laura) Wogen, Jack (Brooke) Scheper, Bo Scheper, Matthew Scheper, Rachael Scheper, Joe Stephens and step-granddaughter, Lauren Meier; great-grandchildren, Henry and Jack Wogen and step- great granddaughter, Nikki Meier. Florence and Frank "Schep" lived in Yellow Springs for over 50 years and owned Ye Olde Trail Tavern. The family would like to thank Lincoln Park Manor, Elmcroft of Xenia and for all of their wonderful care and support over the last several months. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00am on Thursday, March 21, at the St. Paul's Catholic Church, 308 Phillips St., Yellow Springs. Florence will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery, Dayton, privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Arrangements entrusted to The Westbrock Funeral Home, Dayton. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary