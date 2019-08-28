Home

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
Florence Tillmon


1929 - 2019
Florence Tillmon Obituary
TILLMON, Florence Edith Age 90, entered into eternal rest August 25, 2019 at Heartland of Centerville. Florence was born July 8, 1929 in Dayton, Ohio to the late David Woolridge and Harriet B. (Hampton) Alexander. Florence is a retiree of the Dayton VA Medical Center. She was a member of Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by 5 siblings; daughter, Judy O. (Douglas) Adams. She is survived by brother, Alan Woolridge; sons, John and Gary Douglas; daughter, Jean (Douglas) Washington; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral service will be held 11 am Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Rev. Johnny Vance officiating. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment West Memory Gardens.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 28, 2019
