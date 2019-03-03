Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Florence WAGGENER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence WAGGENER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Florence WAGGENER Obituary
WAGGENER, Florence "Floss" 97, of Centerville, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Kettering. Floss is survived by her loving husband of 76 years, Alf; daughters, Pat Waggener Watts (David) and Sara Jean Waggener Snell (Dennis); sister, Jean Patrick Benge; grandchildren, Patrick (Lydia) Watts, John (Michelle) Watts, Allison (David) Greene, Stephanie (Chris) Johnson, Jennifer (Stan) Rullman, and Tonya Frank; and seven great grandchildren. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, March 5th at First Baptist Church Kettering, 3939 Swigart Rd., Sugarcreek Township. Family will greet friends 12:00-2:00 pm on Tuesday, March 5th at the church. Burial will be at Dayton National Cemetery. If desired, contributions may be made in Floss' memory to First Baptist Church of Kettering or Ohio's . Arrangements in care of Schlientz-Moore & Reis Life Celebrations. Words of encouragement may be sent www.reislegacycenter.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.