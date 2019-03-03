|
WAGGENER, Florence "Floss" 97, of Centerville, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Kettering. Floss is survived by her loving husband of 76 years, Alf; daughters, Pat Waggener Watts (David) and Sara Jean Waggener Snell (Dennis); sister, Jean Patrick Benge; grandchildren, Patrick (Lydia) Watts, John (Michelle) Watts, Allison (David) Greene, Stephanie (Chris) Johnson, Jennifer (Stan) Rullman, and Tonya Frank; and seven great grandchildren. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, March 5th at First Baptist Church Kettering, 3939 Swigart Rd., Sugarcreek Township. Family will greet friends 12:00-2:00 pm on Tuesday, March 5th at the church. Burial will be at Dayton National Cemetery. If desired, contributions may be made in Floss' memory to First Baptist Church of Kettering or Ohio's . Arrangements in care of Schlientz-Moore & Reis Life Celebrations. Words of encouragement may be sent www.reislegacycenter.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 3, 2019