ROBERTSON, Floretta Age 84 of Hamilton, passed away at Golden Years Nursing Home on Monday, February 17, 2020. She was born in Irvine, Kentucky on March 7, 1935 the daughter of Robert and Jessie (McIntosh) Stepp. On February 4, 1950 in Irvine, Kentucky she married William F. Robertson and he preceded her in death in 1981. Floretta was member of Fellowship Christian Center and was an avid quilter. She is survived by ten children, Linda (Ed) Tobergta, James (Sharon) Robertson, Geraldine Roark, Rick (Kathy) Robertson, Edward (Letta) Robertson, Barbara (Cecil) Combs, Herbert (Julie) Robertson, Ellen (Gary) Brown, Doreen (Phillip) Hatfield, and Bruce (Cathy) Robertson; one son-in-law, Eugene Rader; one sister Geraldine (Jimmy) Scrivner; three sisters- in-law, Jeanette, Carolyn, and Sharon Stepp; thirty grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Melissa Rader; three grandchildren, Penny and Edwin Tobergta and Shane Pate; and five brothers, Steve (Marlene), Earnest, Billy Ray, Boyd (Lelia), and Lawrence Stepp. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Ohio, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Houston Marcum of Fellowship Christian Center officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 23, 2020