FARMER, Florice Bradley 1925-2019 With profound sadness we announce the passing of Florice (Sister). Our loving and devoted mother, nana, sister and aunt on Dec. 25, 2019. Born Jan. 21, 1925 in Beattyville, Ky. to the late William O. Bradley and Christina Arnold Bradley. She grew up with her 4 siblings there and graduated from Beattyville High School. In Oct. of 1941 she married Alva C. Farmer before he went to the Pacific in World War II. Soon after he returned, they moved to Ohio to raise their family and work. Florice's passion was to travel and travel she did. After her retirement from many years at Kroger. Hawaii, Alaska, Mexico, Spain, North Africa and numerous cruises. It was like the ocean was calling for her. She enjoyed photography, taking the time to get the right pose, lighting and background to get the perfect shot. She was always interested in space travel, but it peeked after watching them blast off from the space coast. Amazed at the advances she witnessed in her lifetime. A proud Kentuckian and patriotic American. She enjoyed following her family history and ancestry who had served this great country. You could count on her kind heart whenever someone needed help. This generous, gracious, beautiful woman will always be dearly missed and held in the hearts of those who knew her. Survived by her loving and devoted son William Farmer (Janet); two daughters Barbara and Bettylou; four grandchildren Adam Fletcher, James Farmer, Lee Griffin, Sarah Hollon; two brothers, William O. Bradley (Colleen) and James Bradley (Kathy) all of KY; sister-in-law Lois Bradley of FL., many special nieces, nephews and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Alva C. Farmer; granddaughter Christa Beth; sister Nancy Bradley Hall, and brother Leo Bradley. A private memorial will be in the spring. Donations may be made in her honor to or organization.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 29, 2019