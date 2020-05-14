|
HUFFMAN, Florine Age 90, of Middletown, passed away May 12, 2020 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born March 24, 1930 in Middletown, OH to Arthur and Louise (Duffy) Huffman. Florine retired from retail sales for King Quick and Swallens. She was a member of the Eagle's Lodge # 528. Florine is survived by her grandson, Dwight (Jessica Mays) Hamilton; great-granddaughters, Alaya and Adalynn Hamilton. She is preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Kendra Hamilton. A Graveside Service will be held 1:00 PM Friday, May 15, 2020 at Woodside Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on May 14, 2020