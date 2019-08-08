Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
VFW Kettering Memorial Post
3316 Wilmington Pike
FORTUNE, Florris A. Florris passed away at Southview Medical Center on Sunday, Aug 4, 2019. She was surrounded by family and friends. She is survived by her sister, Pati Fortune; nieces, Zoe, KK and Sara (Joseph); great niece, Roz; dear friends, Emily Luhn and Karen Jerbic and her beloved dog, Andy. A celebration of Florris' life will be held on Sunday, Aug 18, from 1-4 pm at the VFW Kettering Memorial Post at 3316 Wilmington Pike. Casual dress is encouraged. In lieu of flowers donations to SISCA in Florris' name are appreciated.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 8, 2019
