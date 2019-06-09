GENTRY, Flossie M. 97, (formerly of Springfield, Ohio) residing at Atria Senior Living Facility at 2426 Garfield Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608 and for many years prior, she resided at 2701 Corabel Lane, Apt 177, Sacramento, CA 95821. Flossie passed away peacefully from a combination of elderly complications at 1:50 a.m. on 14 May 2019. As she became less mobile with congestive heart failure, breathing problems, and ever increasingly more frequent visits to the hospital, she was within one day of hospice nurses coming to her assisted living facility before she passed away. Flossie maintained her mental capacity to the very end, laughed a lot, loved life, appreciated all who cared for her, and was loved by many who cared for her. Flossie was cremated per her wishes. Flossie was born 21 July 1921 to Cary Winburn and Esther Lucas Winburn in Springfield, Ohio. Her husband John R. Gentry, an Army Veteran of WWII, preceded her in death on 18 June 1997. Flossie worked as a parachute packer for the U.S. Military. Memorials for Flossie will be announced at a later date. Published in Springfield News Sun on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary