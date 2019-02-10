|
BARTLEY, Floyd "Greg" 61, of Butler Township, passed away Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on Aug. 25, 1957 to Floyd & Wanda Bartley. Greg was employed by Value Added Packaging as a press operator for the last 10 years. He served our country with honor in the U.S. Army's 101st Airborne. Preceded in death by his father, Floyd; step father, Howard Suiters; step son, Matthew Johnson. Survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Jocelyn; his mother, Wanda; daughter, Sarrah Myers (Wes); step children, Matthew & Anthony Johnson; grandchildren, Cross Johnson, Tyler Darland & Tayler Tobe; numerous great grandchildren; sisters, Debbie Ables & Cathy Adams (Rob); brothers, John & David Bartley; many other relatives & friends. Funeral service 1:00 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 at the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, "Northridge Chapel," 5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road. Interment Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. The family will receive friends Monday 12 noon, prior to the service, at the George C. Martin Funeral Home. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 10, 2019