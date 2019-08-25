Home

FOGLE, Floyd L. Age 88, of Beavercreek passed away August 20, 2019. Graduated from Northridge High School in 1951. Retired from Captor Corp. A devoted husband and father who loved helping others. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Patricia A. Fogle, his father Chester Fogle and mother Odessa Fogle. Survived by his children Randy E. (Cassie) Fogle, David L. (Stephanie) Fogle, Larry A. (Steve Anders) Fogle, his sister Claudia (Ron) Frank, his brother Gerald (Greta) Fogle, his grandchildren Hannah (Kyle) Lowry, Jeremy (Rachel) Fogle, Christopher (Courtney) Fogle, Gregg (Lyndsay) McGee, Ashley (Anthony) Lesher, Kelli (Nate) Ashbeck, and his numerous great grandchildren who are all going to miss his laughter so very much. Family will greet friends from 5:30pm to 6:30pm with services beginning at 6:30pm, on Wednesday August 28, 2019, at Newcomer Funeral Home in Beavercreek,Ohio. Remains to be placed in David's Cemetery niche. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 25, 2019
