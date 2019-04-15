KIRKLAND, Floyd E. "Chubby" Age 84, was taken to join his Lord and Savior on April 12, 2019 at his residence with his loving wife by his side. Floyd was born on April 11, 1935 in Rockwood, Tennessee to the late Leonard and Martha (O'Neal) Kirkland. Floyd is survived by the love of his life, wife Gaylen (Kittrell), and they remained devoted to each other until the end. He is also survived by his nieces, Deb Grogean and Dinah (Bruce) Luneke, his sister Minnie (Jerry) Bicknell, brother-in-law Gary Kittrell, great nieces Lorie (Tom) Moeggenburg, Angie Wooten, Pam Grogean, niece and goddaughter, Katie (Andy) Hoehne, nieces Kitty (John) Miller, Tina Stroh, nephews Rick and Mike Kittrell, and many other family and friends who loved and respected him. He was preceded in death by his sister, Lennie Silcox, brothers Rhodes, Virgil and George Kirkland, and nephews Rob Grogean and Brian Luneke. Floyd met Gaye in high school and joined the Air Force in 1955. When he was honorably discharged in 1958 he returned to marry his life partner on September 27, 1959. They resided in Beavercreek before moving to Sidney in 2017. Following his retirement from GM/Delphi in 1998 after 33 years, Floyd and Gaye spent the winter months in Largo, FL for the next 15 years. They enjoyed traveling and generously shared their adventures (and pranks) with family. To know Floyd was to have the honor of knowing a true gentleman; he taught his nieces what a great man should be. Known affectionately as "Uncle Floyd" by many, he was personable, caring, and kind. He was hard-working with a wonderful sense of humor, a love for practical jokes, and competitive at any game. Floyd was a talented athlete who excelled at golf and baseball/softball, loved the outdoors, and enjoyed watching all sports especially his Tennessee Vols. A Celebration of life will be held from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney, OH on Thursday, April 18, 2019. A memorial service officiated by Reverend Harold McKnight will be held at 6:00 p.m. followed by a full military service by the American Legion Post 217. In lieu of flowers, his wife asks that donations be made to the Crab Orchard Church Cemetery Road, Oakdale, TN 37829. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary