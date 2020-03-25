Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Timothy Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Timothy Lutheran Church
(5040 Rye Dr
Huber Heights, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Floyd Leoschke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Floyd Leoschke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Floyd Leoschke Obituary
LEOSCHKE, FLOYD Our Savior Jesus Christ has destroyed death and brought life and immortality to light through the Gospel. Please let us remember with great thanksgiving what God has accomplished through His faithful servant Floyd. Reverend Floyd L. Leoschke, 92 of Clayton, Ohio received his crown of glory on March 20, 2020 surrounded by wonderful devoted caregivers and his loving family. Floyd was born in Lockport, New York, the twin son of his late parents Hildegarde (Miller) and William C. Leoschke. In addition to his parents, Floyd was preceded in death by his first wife, Alice Ruth (Detjen) Leoschke, his second wife, Dorothy Blanche (Houtler) Leoschke, his identical twin brother William L. Leoschke, and two other brothers, Donald Morris Leoschke and Howard Gilbert Leoschke and his step daughter Lynn B. Manley. Floyd is survived by his sister Loanne McCoulagh, his sons Mark J. Leoschke, David P. Leoschke, Joel T. Leoschke, and Tim D. (Karen) Leoschke and his stepsons, Wayne (Carol) Houtler, Jeff (Jennifer) Houtler and B. David Houtler. Five grandchildren; Troy (Lauren) Volanti, Jill Torske, Shari (Jim) Moore, Sarah (Lee) Brewer, and Tyler Leoschke. Floyd also had 8 great-grandchildren. The Lord gives and he takes away. Blessed be the name of the Lord. We give thanks to God our father through Jesus Christ, our Lord for our brother Floyd. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at St. Timothy Lutheran Church (5040 Rye Dr. Huber Heights). The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 11:00 a.m. until time of services at the church. Interment will be held privately at the Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of lowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cypress Pointe or Ohio's . The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Floyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -