LEOSCHKE, FLOYD Our Savior Jesus Christ has destroyed death and brought life and immortality to light through the Gospel. Please let us remember with great thanksgiving what God has accomplished through His faithful servant Floyd. Reverend Floyd L. Leoschke, 92 of Clayton, Ohio received his crown of glory on March 20, 2020 surrounded by wonderful devoted caregivers and his loving family. Floyd was born in Lockport, New York, the twin son of his late parents Hildegarde (Miller) and William C. Leoschke. In addition to his parents, Floyd was preceded in death by his first wife, Alice Ruth (Detjen) Leoschke, his second wife, Dorothy Blanche (Houtler) Leoschke, his identical twin brother William L. Leoschke, and two other brothers, Donald Morris Leoschke and Howard Gilbert Leoschke and his step daughter Lynn B. Manley. Floyd is survived by his sister Loanne McCoulagh, his sons Mark J. Leoschke, David P. Leoschke, Joel T. Leoschke, and Tim D. (Karen) Leoschke and his stepsons, Wayne (Carol) Houtler, Jeff (Jennifer) Houtler and B. David Houtler. Five grandchildren; Troy (Lauren) Volanti, Jill Torske, Shari (Jim) Moore, Sarah (Lee) Brewer, and Tyler Leoschke. Floyd also had 8 great-grandchildren. The Lord gives and he takes away. Blessed be the name of the Lord. We give thanks to God our father through Jesus Christ, our Lord for our brother Floyd. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at St. Timothy Lutheran Church (5040 Rye Dr. Huber Heights). The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 11:00 a.m. until time of services at the church. Interment will be held privately at the Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of lowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cypress Pointe or Ohio's . The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 25, 2020