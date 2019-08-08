|
NORMAN, Sr., Floyd G. "Dude" Age 97 of Clayton, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019. He was a veteran of WWII having proudly served in the U.S. Navy. Dude was a graduate of Roosevelt High School class of 1940. He also graduated from the University of Dayton with his B.S. in Education and Miami University with his Masters in Education. Dude retired from Dayton Public Schools. He was a member of the Ohio High School Track Hall of Fame, Brookville Masonic Lodge #596, F. & A.M., Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton and the Antioch Shrine. Dude was also a member of the University of Dayton Golden Flyers, University of Dayton Athletic Association and the V.F.W. Post #5434. He attended Salem Church of God and enjoyed golfing and watching sports, especially Ohio State and the Cincinnati Reds. He is survived by his wife of 72 years: Elsie (Zimmer) Norman, daughter: Pam (Steve Goad) Norman of Clayton, daughter-in-law: Nikki Norman of Hamilton, grandchildren: Brian Norman, Chad (Angel White) Norman, Jennifer (John Renner) Richards, Alexis Norman, great grandchildren: Baylee, Luke, Coy, Fallon, Avary, Payton, Easton, Beckett, Hunter, sister: Shirley (Jim) Grace of Gahanna, sister-in-law: Pat Galvin of Clayton, special friends: Diana and Chuck O'Neill of Englewood, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Ruth (Denny) and Kirby Galvin, son: Floyd "Dude" Norman Jr. and brothers: Lawrence Norman and Robert Galvin. Funeral Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Pastor Richard Triplett officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 5:00 p.m. until time of services. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's or the . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 8, 2019