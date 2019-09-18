|
OSMAN Jr., M. Floyd Born September 13, 1926 in Manchester, Ohio, passed away September 15, 2019 at Sycamore Hospital. A Graveside service with military honors will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Dayton National Cemetery, Shelter B, 4400 W. Third St., Dayton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in Floyd's memory. To read more of Floyd's life legacy or to share an online message with the Osman family, please visit www.mortonwhetstonefh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 18, 2019