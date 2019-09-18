Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Floyd OSMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Floyd OSMAN Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Floyd OSMAN Jr. Obituary
OSMAN Jr., M. Floyd Born September 13, 1926 in Manchester, Ohio, passed away September 15, 2019 at Sycamore Hospital. A Graveside service with military honors will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Dayton National Cemetery, Shelter B, 4400 W. Third St., Dayton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in Floyd's memory. To read more of Floyd's life legacy or to share an online message with the Osman family, please visit www.mortonwhetstonefh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Floyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.