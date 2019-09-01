Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3380 Dayton Xenia Road
Beavercreek, OH 45432
937-429-4700
More Obituaries for Floyd POULSON
Floyd POULSON

Floyd POULSON Obituary
POULSON, Jr., Floyd C. Age 92 of Kettering, OH passed away suddenly on August 23, 2019 at Kettering Medical Center. He was born April 15, 1927 in Coshocton, Ohio to Floyd and Elizabeth (Corder) Poulson. He married Barbara Reich on May 1, 1953 in Dayton, OH. Floyd is survived by his son, Terry L. Poulson; a daughter, Cindy L. Poulson; and his granddogs Lily and Corey. He is preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Barbara. A Celebration of Floyd's Life will be held on September 5, 2019 from 6:00 to 7:00 pm at Newcomer FH - Beavercreek Chapel to be followed by a Memorial Service.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 1, 2019
