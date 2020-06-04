Floyd Stultz Jr.
1960 - 2020
STULTZ, Jr., Floyd Edward 59, of Springfield, passed away June 2, 2020 in Allen View Healthcare Center. He was born September 4, 1960 in Springfield, the son of Floyd Edward and Alice (Bettis) (Stultz) Clark Sr. Survivors include his loving companion for many years, Gail Brown; three children, Floyd E. (Yvonne) Stultz III, Evelyn Minney and Nikki Stultz; five grandchildren, Madison, Kaitlyn, Reagan, Janiya and Taylan; siblings, Charlotte Friesland, Sonny (Darleen) Clark, Billy Clark, Johnny (Melissa) Clark, Genie Dalton, Carrie (Lawrence) Hall, Jimmy (Gabriella) Clark; loving aunt, Jenny Brown; uncle, Melvin Bettis; the mother of Floyd's children, Melanie Morgan and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Norman Watford; a sister, Fran Harshman and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon Saturday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Buddy Brown officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
JUN
6
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
