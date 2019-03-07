Home

WEDDELL, Floyd E. 71, of Washington Twp., passed away March 2, 2019. He was born May 8, 1947 in Warren, Ohio to Lester F. and Florence M. (Pleuss) Weddell. He was a former member of Christ the King Lutheran Church. Floyd was a retired engineer from ODOT with 35 years of service. He was preceded in death by his father, Lester in 1997. Floyd is survived by his wife, Susan Weddell; son, Scott A. Weddell; step-son, Sean Harvey; mother, Florence M. Weddell; sisters, Barb Goldane, Betty Foder; and brother, Jack Weddell. Private services in care of Newcomer, South Chapel. A special message may be left for the family at www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 7, 2019
