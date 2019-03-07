|
|
WEDDELL, Floyd E. 71, of Washington Twp., passed away March 2, 2019. He was born May 8, 1947 in Warren, Ohio to Lester F. and Florence M. (Pleuss) Weddell. He was a former member of Christ the King Lutheran Church. Floyd was a retired engineer from ODOT with 35 years of service. He was preceded in death by his father, Lester in 1997. Floyd is survived by his wife, Susan Weddell; son, Scott A. Weddell; step-son, Sean Harvey; mother, Florence M. Weddell; sisters, Barb Goldane, Betty Foder; and brother, Jack Weddell. Private services in care of Newcomer, South Chapel. A special message may be left for the family at www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 7, 2019