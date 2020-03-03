|
WHITMER, Floyd M. "Mike" 67, of Pitchin, passed away with his loving wife by his side on Saturday, February 29, 2020. He was born September 2, 1952 in Springfield, the son of the late Floyd W. and Lola E. Whitmer. Mike taught precision machining at Springfield-Clark JVS (CTC), retiring after 30 years. He was a lifetime NRA member. Mike enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing and spending time with his wife and dog Bo. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother William Whitmer. Mike is survived by his wife of 46 years, Bev; brother Gail (Bobbie) Whitmer; brothers-in-law Wayne L. (Pam) Hill, Jr. and J.B. (Connie) Hill; sister-in-law Barbara O. (Ron) DeWitt; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Thursday from 10-11 AM at Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home with a service to honor Mike at 11:00 AM with Pastor Elzie Moore officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Pitchin Village Fire Dept., 5467 Selma Pike, Springfield, OH 45502. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 3, 2020