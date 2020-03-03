Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-1564
Resources
More Obituaries for Floyd Whitmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Floyd Whitmer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Floyd Whitmer Obituary
WHITMER, Floyd M. "Mike" 67, of Pitchin, passed away with his loving wife by his side on Saturday, February 29, 2020. He was born September 2, 1952 in Springfield, the son of the late Floyd W. and Lola E. Whitmer. Mike taught precision machining at Springfield-Clark JVS (CTC), retiring after 30 years. He was a lifetime NRA member. Mike enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing and spending time with his wife and dog Bo. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother William Whitmer. Mike is survived by his wife of 46 years, Bev; brother Gail (Bobbie) Whitmer; brothers-in-law Wayne L. (Pam) Hill, Jr. and J.B. (Connie) Hill; sister-in-law Barbara O. (Ron) DeWitt; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Thursday from 10-11 AM at Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home with a service to honor Mike at 11:00 AM with Pastor Elzie Moore officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Pitchin Village Fire Dept., 5467 Selma Pike, Springfield, OH 45502. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Floyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -