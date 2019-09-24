|
REHS, Floyed L. 72, of Springfield passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 in Springfield. He was born May 4, 1947 in Springfield to the late Herman Brandenburg and the late Betty Rehs. Floyed was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Floyed is survived by his wife, Patricia Rehs, four children; Lonnie and Tina, Shawn and Heather, Denise and Kevin, Pamela and Jason, sixteen grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. A funeral service will be held 10:00 Saturday, September 28, 2019 in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4400 Der Road, Springfield. Burial will follow the service in Enon Cemetery. A visitation will be held 6:00 to 8:00 Friday in the church. Adkins Funeral Home Enon is assisting Floyed's family with his final wishes.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 24, 2019