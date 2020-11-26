1/1
Forest MILLER Jr.
1924 - 2020
MILLER, Jr., Forest E.

FOREST E. MILLER, JR., 96, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Springfield Regional Medical Center following a brief illness. He was born in Springfield on August 1, 1924, the son of the late Laura (McClure) and Forest E. Miller, Sr. Forest proudly served his country in the United States Army during World War II. Following his service, he returned home to serve on the Springfield Police Department for 30 years, retiring as a sergeant and being honored as

Officer of the Year in 1978. Forest enjoyed working in his yard and loved his garden. He was known by many for his tomatoes, which he loved sharing with neighbors and friends.

Forest was an avid animal lover to a fault. He could not help but feed any stray cat that wandered his way. Forest loved

visits from his family, catching up on his grandchildren and great-grandchildren's activities and travels. He was a die-hard fan of the Cleveland Browns and the Buckeyes. Forest leaves behind his daughters, Debbie Miller Laveck and Gloria (Mark) Scholl; grandchildren, Chris Chobot, Jason (Esther) Laveck, Cari Laveck, Courtney (Jeremy) Griffiths, Katie Scholl and Ryan (Stephanie) Scholl; great-grandchildren, Shelby, Kearstin,

Joseph, Samuel, Jaxen, Eli, Jayce, Ava, Suzette and Elliot; one great-great granddaughter, Haislee and special friend, Gayle Kencheff. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary in 2012; sister, Helen Creachbaum and his faithful dog,

Princess. Forest will be greatly missed by all who loved,

admired and respected him. A private graveside service will be held for the family at Calvary Cemetery, Springfield. The

LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is assisting his family.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting


www.littletonandrue.com




Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 26, 2020.
