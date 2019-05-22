SMITH, Forrest Edward Age 74 of Beavercreek, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 52 years, Kyong Cha Smith; and parents, Frances V. (Sullivan) and Forrest G. Smith. Ed is survived by his daughter, Maria (Scott) Omietanski; granddaughter, Kimberly Omietanski; brothers, Raymond (Annette), Walter, William (Kathleen), Mark (Sharon), and Douglas; sisters, Helen (David) Condon, and Margaret; nephew, Byoung Choi (Pyeol); great-niece, Sara Patton (currently serving in San Diego with the USMC); great- nephew, Sung Choi of Atlanta, GA, and numerous close friends and church friends. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1962 and retired as a Lt. Col. in 2000. He was an active member in the Dayton Korean Baptist Church and was involved with Ohio Department of Natural Resources. He volunteered at the USO, USAF Museum, and House of Bread. Ed was a very devoted husband, father, and grandfather. His family will receive friends Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Dayton Korean Baptist Church, 5051 Wilmington Pike, Centerville, OH 45440. Funeral services will be Thursday at 11:30 AM at the church with Pastor John Shon officiating. Burial to follow in Bellbrook Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ed's memory may be made to the USO. Condolences may be expressed at www.burchamtobiasfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary