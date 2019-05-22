Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burcham Tobias Funeral Home
119 East Main Street
Fairborn, OH 45324
(937) 878-0711
For more information about
Forrest SMITH
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dayton Korean Baptist Church
5051 Wilmington Pike
Centerville, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Dayton Korean Baptist Church
5051 Wilmington Pike
Centerville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Forrest SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Forrest SMITH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Forrest SMITH Obituary
SMITH, Forrest Edward Age 74 of Beavercreek, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 52 years, Kyong Cha Smith; and parents, Frances V. (Sullivan) and Forrest G. Smith. Ed is survived by his daughter, Maria (Scott) Omietanski; granddaughter, Kimberly Omietanski; brothers, Raymond (Annette), Walter, William (Kathleen), Mark (Sharon), and Douglas; sisters, Helen (David) Condon, and Margaret; nephew, Byoung Choi (Pyeol); great-niece, Sara Patton (currently serving in San Diego with the USMC); great- nephew, Sung Choi of Atlanta, GA, and numerous close friends and church friends. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1962 and retired as a Lt. Col. in 2000. He was an active member in the Dayton Korean Baptist Church and was involved with Ohio Department of Natural Resources. He volunteered at the USO, USAF Museum, and House of Bread. Ed was a very devoted husband, father, and grandfather. His family will receive friends Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Dayton Korean Baptist Church, 5051 Wilmington Pike, Centerville, OH 45440. Funeral services will be Thursday at 11:30 AM at the church with Pastor John Shon officiating. Burial to follow in Bellbrook Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ed's memory may be made to the USO. Condolences may be expressed at www.burchamtobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now