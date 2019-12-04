Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Forrest STANLEY


1942 - 2019
Forrest STANLEY Obituary
STANLEY, Forrest E. 77, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019. He was born on March 16, 1942, in Springfield, the son of the late Forrest G. and Ginny (Cain) Stanley. Forrest retired from International Harvester in 1999 after 36 years of service. He was active in the UAW Local 402 Union and a member of the Union and Machinist Social Clubs. Earlier in life he was quite a pool player and enjoyed cards. Later he enjoyed golf and bicycling. He is survived by his wife Patricia (Rafferty) Stanley of 56 years, five children: Carrie Moore, Ralph (Ruth Benander) Stanley, Jude (Stacey) Stanley, Daniel Stanley and Michael Stanley; seven grandchildren: Paige, Madison, Gavin, Shane, Bryan, Erica and Chloe; seven great grandchildren, sisters: Joyce Newman and Cheryl Haney, and brother, Daryl (Cathy) Stanley. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, December 6th from 5-7 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 4, 2019
