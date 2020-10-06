1/1
Franando MILINER Sr.
MILINER, Sr., Franando "Chico" Age 69, born January 22, 1951, in Dayton, made his transition September 28, 2020, surrounded by family and loved ones. Franando graduated from Dunbar High School, Class of 1969 and attended Central State University. He was an entrepreneur and the owner of Chico's Painting Co. A member of several singing groups: Act V, God's Company, and Magic Circle. He had been a member of St. James Miracle Temple, then later, a baptized member of Bethsaida M. B. Church. Preceded in death by parents, Ocie Sr. and Mattie Banks Miliner; brothers, Ocie Jr. and Charles Miliner; father-and mother-in-law, Lee and Mildred Marzette. He leaves to mourn, his devoted and loving wife of 52 years, Donzella "Donnie"; devoted and loving children, Franando Jr., Emery Sr. (Avonta) and Shyra Miliner; loving grandchildren, Emery Jr., Avery and Amariya Miliner, Elijah Wood; devoted siblings, W. Paul (Marion) Miliner, Minnie Marsh-Kent; devoted niece, Kimberly Jones; a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends, too numerous to mention. Walk-through visitation 9-11 am Wednesday, October 7, at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Private Service. Interment West Memory Gardens.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
