Frances 'WOLF Obituary
WOLF, Frances O. Age 96 passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at Friendship Village. She was born on Nov. 23, 1923 in Jefferson Twp, Ohio to her parents, Onies & Ethel Pilcher. In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Woody Wolf; son, Mark Wolf; grandson, Andy McDaniel; and daughter-in-law, Lynn Wolf. Frances was also the last survivor of 7 children. She is survived by her son, Dennis Wolf; daughter, Becky (John) McDaniel; 3 grandsons, Lance, Eric, and Karl; and 1 great grandson, Spencer. Frances led an active life. She was a church choir director, school bus driver, hairdresser and seamstress. She was also a very proud mother and grandmother. She will be dearly missed. Visitation will be held from 10-11am with funeral service to follow at 11:00 am on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in W. Carrolton. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 20, 2019
