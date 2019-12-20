|
WOLF, Frances O. Age 96 passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at Friendship Village. She was born on Nov. 23, 1923 in Jefferson Twp, Ohio to her parents, Onies & Ethel Pilcher. In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Woody Wolf; son, Mark Wolf; grandson, Andy McDaniel; and daughter-in-law, Lynn Wolf. Frances was also the last survivor of 7 children. She is survived by her son, Dennis Wolf; daughter, Becky (John) McDaniel; 3 grandsons, Lance, Eric, and Karl; and 1 great grandson, Spencer. Frances led an active life. She was a church choir director, school bus driver, hairdresser and seamstress. She was also a very proud mother and grandmother. She will be dearly missed. Visitation will be held from 10-11am with funeral service to follow at 11:00 am on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in W. Carrolton. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 20, 2019