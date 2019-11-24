|
ALI, Frances Sue Age 76, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away November 12, 2019. Born August 11, 1943, to Allen Hunsbarger, Sr. & Dorothy Gabbard (n?e Kennedy), Frances was preceded in death by James V. Ali; both parents; brothers Allen Hunsbarger, Jr. & Ronnie Hunsbarger, and John Roberts (son-in-law). She is survived by brother, Nelson J (Shelly) Hulce. She is deeply mourned by daughter, Paula Ali & son, Kenneth (Jennifer) Ali. She leaves behind loving grandchildren: Lauren, Andrew (Drew), & Brennan Ali, along with cherished friends & relatives. While Frances seldom traveled far from home, she was honored to open her home to people from many distant lands. She enjoyed music, science, genealogy, board games, television, movies, and theatre. She described a sense of peace when she could devote time to reading. Frances fondly recalled hosting or attending family get-togethers. Mostly, she looked forward to every chance to brag about her grandchildren or cuddle beside them. Frances was strengthened by faith and by interactions with others. She was generous, sensitive, and incredibly kind. She would want us to give thanks for the many people who have touched our hearts with thoughtful words of support. In lieu of flowers, we welcome contributions to Beavercreek Church of the Brethren | Memo: Frances Ali Memorial Fund. Please join us Saturday, December 28, 2019, 2:00 PM, Beavercreek Church of the Brethren, 2659 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, OH 45434. A meal for friends & family will follow.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 24, 2019