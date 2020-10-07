1/1
BARNHART, Frances 92, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Frances was born December 29, 1927, in Medway, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ralph & Mabel Grimm. She is survived by three sons, James & Nancy Barnhart, Richard & Robyn Barnhart & David Barnhart; grandchildren, Matt (Sharil) Barnhart, Robert (Amy) Barnhart, Julia Williams, David (Kim) Barnhart; great-grandchildren, Luke, Kayla, Colin, Kenna, Clayton, Ryder, Hanna, Landon; brother-in-law Brig. Gen. Retired, Don & Grace Barnhart. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Roy Kenneth Barnhart; daughter in law Diane Barnhart & brother William & Doris Grimm. Due to COVID-19 private services will be held. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens next to her husband. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com.


Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
