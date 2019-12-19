|
|
BOWYER, Frances "Franny" Age 91, of Brookville, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at . She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl "Bud" Bowyer; parents, Arthur & Marie Steck; sister, Jeanne Murr; brothers, Jack, Emerson, Marion & Galen Steck; son-in-law, Francis Gravelle. She was a member of Brookville First United Methodist Church and a faithful attendee of the Wednesday Ladies' Bible Study. She and Bud volunteered many years at the Brookville HandiVan Ministry, plus she enjoyed serving in many capacities at Arlington United Methodist Church before it closed in 2008. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her. Survivors include daughters, Sandy (David) Cooney & Carol Gravelle; sons, Roger (Roxie) Bowyer, Mark (Cathy) Bowyer & Gary (Teresa) Bowyer; 14 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Kate, Bertie & Wanda Steck; brother-in-law, Bill Murr; and her cousin and best friend, Phyllis Hecathorn. Visitation will be held 9-11 AM Sat. Dec. 21 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE, followed by the funeral service at 11:00, with Pastor Jason Norman officiating. Burial will follow in Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to either , 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, OH 45420 or The , 31 W. Whipp Rd. Dayton, OH 45459. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 19, 2019